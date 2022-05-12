Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells £176,832.60 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East sold 210,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £176,832.60 ($218,015.78).

Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Warren East sold 99,007 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £95,046.72 ($117,182.49).

LON:RR opened at GBX 80.50 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 55.89. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.44 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.00).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 75 ($0.92) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 110 ($1.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 130.80 ($1.61).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

