Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells £176,832.60 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East sold 210,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £176,832.60 ($218,015.78).
Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Warren East sold 99,007 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £95,046.72 ($117,182.49).
LON:RR opened at GBX 80.50 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 55.89. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.44 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.00).
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Recommended Stories
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.