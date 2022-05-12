Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $82.73

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.73 and last traded at $82.84, with a volume of 84688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average is $174.35.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $148,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

