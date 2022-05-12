Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after buying an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,529,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $199.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.06.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

