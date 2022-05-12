Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Announces $1.12 Quarterly Dividend

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $199.00 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.47.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.06.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

