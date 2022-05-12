Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Up 9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 6,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 505,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

