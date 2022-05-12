Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

