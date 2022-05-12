Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,407,125. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,796,811.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,871.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

