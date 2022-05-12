Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 82.12.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 20.60 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 39.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,770,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

