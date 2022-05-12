RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Posts Earnings Results

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,393. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.76. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,431,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RingCentral by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

