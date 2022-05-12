Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $993.58 Million

Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will report sales of $993.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $979.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $873.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. 702,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,654. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.30. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

