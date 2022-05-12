Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 12th (ACVA, ADRNY, ADV, AFCG, ALIT, ALRN, AMBP, ANNX, ANPDF, APP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 12th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Get ACV Auctions Inc alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AFC Gamma Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, structure, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alight Inc. is a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Alight Inc., formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AppLovin Corporation provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin Corporation is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $210.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$170.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$200.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00.

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.