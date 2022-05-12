Research Analysts Set Expectations for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 44.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 551.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour by 46.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

