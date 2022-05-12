Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 12th (AADI, AHOTF, ALS, APYX, ARAV, ARNGF, ATUSF, BDT, BIR, BIREF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 12th:

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $6.00.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$26.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) had its price target reduced by Haywood Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$12.00.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$15.00.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$15.00.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$185.00 to C$150.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$240.00 to C$220.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$225.00 to C$180.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$175.00 to C$168.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$188.00 to C$165.00.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$185.00 to C$150.00.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$240.00 to C$220.00.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$200.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.70 to C$4.30.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $31.00 to $23.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$8.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$8.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.50 to C$12.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.50 to C$12.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$8.50.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.50 to C$12.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$16.50.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$220.00 to C$155.00.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$207.00 to C$213.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$52.00 to C$58.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$57.00 to C$60.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$59.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$59.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$52.00 to C$58.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.50 to C$17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$86.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$86.50.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$91.00.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$80.00.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.25.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$5.50.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$50.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$50.00.

Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.40 to C$4.30.

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$2.80 to C$2.25.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.00.

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$200.00 to C$180.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$220.00 to C$155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$207.00 to C$213.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$207.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$210.00 to C$225.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$210.00 to C$212.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$207.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$20.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from €38.00 ($40.00) to €40.00 ($42.11).

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$80.00.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$73.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$15.00.

MDA (OTC:MDALF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$15.00.

MDA (OTC:MDALF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$34.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$34.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$26.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$44.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$30.00 to C$22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $55.00 to $58.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.50 to C$27.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$27.50 to C$27.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.50.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$16.50.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$50.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$72.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$76.00 to C$72.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$72.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$22.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$7.50.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$50.00.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$72.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$72.00.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $22.00.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$174.00 to C$177.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$170.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$170.00.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

