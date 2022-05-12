Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XENE. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 119,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.