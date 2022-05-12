Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 12th (AR, ARNGF, AVYA, AXP, BROS, BSMX, BYND, CACC, COF, COUP)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 12th:

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.75.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

was downgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. The firm currently has $146.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $213.00.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $86.00 target price on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. They currently have $97.00 target price on the stock.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

HomeServe (LON:HSV) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. They currently have GBX 1,200 ($14.79) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,300 ($16.03).

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK. “

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Points.com (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities to a hold rating. They currently have C$25.00 price target on the stock.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif. “

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SJM Holdings Limited engages in the development and operation of casinos and related facilities in Macau. Its gaming operations are comprised of VIP table gaming, Mass Market table gaming and slot machines. The Company also engages in in the operation of hotels and property holding business. SJM Holdings Limited is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

UserTesting (NYSE:USER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. “

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited, operates as a distributor of clean energy in Hong Kong. Its main business portfolio consists of the clean energy distribution including the city pipeline natural gas, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), vehicle refueling gas (CNG and LPG) and DME (dimethyl ether), the non-pipeline energy delivery, and other value added services on the basis of energy distribution. The Company operates in four divisions: gas connection, sales of piped gas, distributions of bottled liquefied petroleum gas, and sales of gas appliances. ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited is headquartered in Langfang, China. “

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $157.00.

