Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $137.21

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.21 and last traded at $144.07, with a volume of 456279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.93.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.84.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after buying an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Repligen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 182.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
