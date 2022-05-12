Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $137.21

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.21 and last traded at $144.07, with a volume of 456279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

Get Repligen alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.84.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after buying an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Repligen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 182.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.