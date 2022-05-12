Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Repligen worth $31,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Repligen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 182.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.84. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

