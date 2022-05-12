Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 2546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RPAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

