Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RPHM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RPHM stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $12.78.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.