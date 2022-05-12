Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.44

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 133800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RNLSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Renault from €62.00 ($65.26) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Renault from €37.00 ($38.95) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Renault from €49.00 ($51.58) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

