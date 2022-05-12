Relx’s (REL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($32.92) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($28.36) to GBX 2,330 ($28.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,605 ($32.12) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($32.24) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($39.76) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($30.09).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,240 ($27.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,337.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,318.30. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,781 ($21.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,474 ($30.50).

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($28.02), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($388,604.25).

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

