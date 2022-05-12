Refinable (FINE) Price Hits $0.0352 on Exchanges

Refinable (FINE) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $923,977.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00580493 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,991.16 or 2.10468790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007820 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

