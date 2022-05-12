RedFOX Labs Market Capitalization Achieves $176.24 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.09 or 0.00266091 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00064253 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000197 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

