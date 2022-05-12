Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,487.41 or 0.99998473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00034424 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.