Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) Insider Acquires A$20,660.00 in Stock

Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL – Get Rating) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,660.00 ($14,347.22).
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.
Redbubble Company Profile (Get Rating)
