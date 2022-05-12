Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) Insider Acquires A$20,660.00 in Stock

Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL – Get Rating) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,660.00 ($14,347.22).

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, face masks, phone cases, stickers, home and living products, wall arts, kids and baby clothing, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com, TeePublic.com, and other sites in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

