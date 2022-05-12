Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDBX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redbox Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 9.57.
Redbox Entertainment stock opened at 3.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 3.10 and its 200 day moving average is 6.29. Redbox Entertainment has a 52-week low of 1.61 and a 52-week high of 27.22.
Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
