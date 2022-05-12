Realio Network (RIO) Trading 77.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Realio Network (RIO) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 77.9% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $284,955.91 and $106,914.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00564799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,452.93 or 1.99961406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,946.33 or 0.06658197 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

