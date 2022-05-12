Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,017 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after buying an additional 3,968,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,736,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $92.87 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

