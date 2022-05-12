Raymond James Increases Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Price Target to C$20.00

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SW. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.13.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SW stock traded up C$3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.45. 337,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,895. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$934.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.92. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of C$15.90 and a 1 year high of C$26.22.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.91 million. Research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.7099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.