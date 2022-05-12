Raymond James Analysts Give Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) a C$42.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$42.00 price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$29.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.93. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$29.03 and a 1-year high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.69%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

