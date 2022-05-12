Raymond James Analysts Give Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) a C$11.50 Price Target

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$11.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.36. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.23. The stock has a market cap of C$378.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$79.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 1.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$290,833.19.

About Bonterra Energy (Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.