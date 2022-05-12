Raymond James Analysts Give Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) a C$50.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AFN. CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$49.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.57.

TSE AFN opened at C$33.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.44. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$632.04 million and a P/E ratio of 67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$327.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$287.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.9599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

