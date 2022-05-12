Raydium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110.68 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00004364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $134.34 million and approximately $110.68 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00560727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,659.30 or 1.98879269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030509 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007541 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 104,363,146 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

