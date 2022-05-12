Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0002 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 48.6% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $870,050.55 and $701.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00580194 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,827.95 or 2.09754798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00030542 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

