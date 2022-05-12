RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) CEO Purchases $21,250.00 in Stock

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) CEO Brandon Solano acquired 25,000 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $21,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,968.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 359,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

