RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%.
NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 411,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $43.26.
In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $63,313.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,662 shares of company stock worth $319,891. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RAPT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.