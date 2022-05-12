RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%.

NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 411,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $63,313.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,662 shares of company stock worth $319,891. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAPT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.