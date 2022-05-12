Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Timothy M. Adams Buys 5,000 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.79. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.