Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Timothy M. Adams Buys 5,000 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RPD opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.79. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $145.00.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
