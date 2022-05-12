Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 177.70% and a negative net margin of 316.48%.

NASDAQ:RPID traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,768. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $27.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, Director Inese Lowenstein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 38.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $80,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

