Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. 177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.0763 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

About Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

