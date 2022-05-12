Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. 177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.
About Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)
Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ramsay Health Care (RMYHY)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.