Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 8,220 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $36,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.86. 5,030,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,051. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.