Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $54,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.94. 2,398,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

