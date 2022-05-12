Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,700 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $33,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.18. The company had a trading volume of 949,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,339. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $280.49 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

