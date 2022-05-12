Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,812 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 342,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,755,000 after buying an additional 159,419 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,105,000 after purchasing an additional 147,323 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.08. 40,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,460. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.90.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

