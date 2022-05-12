Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 49,508 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.75. 371,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707,908. The company has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $107.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

