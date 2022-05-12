Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 120,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

