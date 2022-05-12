Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370,377 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $67,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. 75,197,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,519,043. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

