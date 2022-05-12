Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $20.15 Million in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 345,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,145,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Aflac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Aflac by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 90,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $11,611,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 123,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 96,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,580. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

