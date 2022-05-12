Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after acquiring an additional 781,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.19. 29,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.76. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,828 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,221. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

