Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,987 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $64,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $13.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.33. 3,820,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,112. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.