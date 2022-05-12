Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $16.39 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $16,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

MRO stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,488,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.